This means the bracket can hold flat TVs just far enough from the wall to allow for good ventilation and easy connection of a standard HDMI cable around the back of the set.

Available in three sizes to fit TVs from 23in to 70in (and up to a maximum weight of 90Kg), the heavy-grade steel VFM, VFL and VFX brackets sell for £55, £65 and £80 respectively.

OmniMount says the VideoBasics mounts are easy to install using the company's own Lift 'n' Lock system, which includes sliding lateral on-wall adjustment and a locking bar for added safety.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter