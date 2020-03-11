NHK confirms 8K broadcast plans for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Japanese broadcaster NHK has outlined its plans for broadcasting the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in 8K this summer.

NHK has confirmed it will broadcast seven Olympic sports in 8K – athletics, badminton, football, judo, swimming, table tennis and volleyball – in addition to both the opening and closing ceremonies, which will see NHK capture live 8K footage from a helicopter for the first time.

And for the Paralympics, its 8K coverage will span athletics, badminton, swimming and wheelchair rugby will also be broadcast in the superior format. This will mark the first time the Paralympic event has received 8K coverage.

In a statement, the broadcaster said: “We are preparing the highest standards of broadcast and service for our viewers.”

Of course, Coronavirus concerns have cast doubt as to whether the biggest sporting event in the 2020 calendar will go ahead this summer or be postponed to a date as late as in 2022. The International Olympic Committee and Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee continue to insist that the Games will go ahead as scheduled in July and August.

