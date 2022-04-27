Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) deal sees price drop to an all-time low of $28

Amazon's latest Echo Dot smart speaker with Alexa functionality is now on sale for just $28 or 44% off, and you can choose between Charcoal, Glacier White, and Twilight Blue colorways.

We gave the Echo Dot (4th Generation) five-stars in our review, praising its upgraded Alexa functionality, improved sound quality, and excellent build. If you need a cheap smart speaker, look no further than the Echo Dot.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Generation) deal

Echo Dot (4th Generation): $50 $28 at Amazon (save $22) Amazon's fourth-generation of Echo Dot meaningfully improves the Alexa experience, sounds great for the price, and impresses with a solid build. At nearly half off, you can't go wrong with an Echo Dot.

Amazon's Echo line of smart speakers has been enormously successful for the company, bringing Alexa to millions of homes. The Echo Dot brings the massive suite of Alexa functionality spread across countless devices and services to homes for just $28 with this tempting deal.

Improving on the Dot's older, puck-shaped design, the latest Echo Dot adopts a spherical build much like Amazon's flagship Echo smart speaker. In comparison to Echo Dots of old, the fourth-generation Dot brings a clear upgrade in sound quality as well as to the build of the device in general.

The fourth-generation Echo Dot sounds refined, clear, and spacious for the money, and its lively, bright playback is a good fit for casual listening. And, for such a tiny device, the volume it can output is quite impressive and it can fill larger rooms than you'd think.

If you want a cheap way to access all the heavenly convenience Alexa can bring you, from turning off your lights to ordering Amazon products over voice, to getting the weather and news, Amazon's Echo Dot (4th Generation) is an excellent buy at $28.

MORE:

Check out our list of the best Amazon Fire Tablet deals 2022

And our list of the best Amazon Fire TV Stick deals 2022

Don't miss our June issue of What Hi-Fi? on sale now