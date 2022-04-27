New issue of What Hi-Fi? out now: music streamers, all-in-one systems and more

Everyone’s streaming these days, and thanks to recent tech advances there’s no need to compromise on quality.

In the June issue of What Hi-Fi?, we look at music streamers that will bring high-quality streams to your system; or, if you are starting from scratch, all-in-one streaming systems to which you need add only a pair of loudspeakers. We also tell you which streaming services are worth subscribing to.

We also take a look at the best interconnects to keep your music as pure as possible, round up 11 of the best tracks to test your headphones, reveal all you need to know about Apple spatial audio and more. And as usual, we also have reviews of the latest products in our First Tests section, and more premium kit in our regular Temptations slot.

You can subscribe or buy the latest issue here, or buy the digital edition on iPhone, iPad, Android devices or Kindle edition.

21st Century Hi-Fi

Some of us remember the days when flared trousers ruled the fashion roost, flapping their way unchallenged around the nation’s streets and dance floors. Then one day the music changed, someone decided enough was enough and leg coverings everywhere became more streamlined, eventually spawning differing takes on a straighter cut.

You might not think fashion trends and hi-fi source units have much in common, but you’d be surprised. Not long ago, it seems, the CD player was most music fans’ digital source of choice, representing all that was technologically cutting edge and desirable. Then one day the tech changed, manufacturers responded and we all witnessed another form of streamlining – streaming – which reshaped the way in which we sourced our music.

As a result, now is the time of the music streamer, and the medium is in the ascendant as today’s modern machines offer a raft of variations on the theme.

To help you find the streamer that’s right for you we have rounded up 10 of our favourite models, something for every budget, so that, with your music flowing freely, you can dance all night. Flared trousers optional.

Striking the right Chord

We meet Rob Watts, the man behind Chord's multi-award winning DACs. Rob reveals to us the advantages of taking paths less travelled when it comes to creating such five-star products as the Poly, Hugo, Mojo and more.

Making good connections

Often given barely a second thought, connecting cables nevertheless play a critical role in shaping your system’s sound quality, so it is important not to compromise on them. In June's What Hi-Fi? we round up four affordable gems that could be your next step to hi-fi perfection.

First with reviews

This month in our First Tests section, as always you’ll find reviews of all the latest hi-fi and AV kit. We kick off with LG's OLED65G2. Could this be the finest OLED TV yet? When we tell you that our review team found this TV "lifts pretty much every image frame to a higher level" than previous LG OLEDs, we know you'll want to find out more. And you can, in June's What Hi-Fi?...

Elsewhere we have in-depth reviews of Q Acoustics' Concept 30 standmounters, Vertere's MC-baiting moving magnet Sabre cartridge, Samsung's latest flagship phone, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and B&W's Panorama 3 soundbar. Braun returns with a promising wireless speaker in the LE01, while we also test two home cinema projectors in the Xgimi Aura short-throw projector and Samsung's innovative new projector, The Freestyle.

How do these latest products measure up against the best kit around? Find out in the June issue of What Hi-Fi?.

Readies at the ready...

Our regular Temptations pages are where you'll find the best premium hi-fi and AV products, complete with matching price-tags. If you've got the readies, we're ready with the recommendations.

This month we take a considered look over Rotel's Michi X3 integrated amplifier. "Rarely do amplifiers at this level deliver such muscularity and manage to combine it with subtlety if the demands of the music change," we enthuse. Sounds like it's worth every penny if you've got the budget.

We also check out the Bricasti Design M3. It's a pricey DAC, for sure, but if you prize unrivalled presentation and superb stereo imaging, it's got to be on your wishlist.

And finally, don't forget to check out our Buyer’s Guide, featuring a definitive list of all the best home entertainment kit you can buy. If you’re looking to purchase anything from a pair of wireless headphones to a home theatre speaker system, this section will tell you where to spend your money wisely.

Whatever you do, don't miss the June 2022 issue of What Hi-Fi? Grab a copy today, or simply download it onto your tablet or smartphone instead. Enjoy!

