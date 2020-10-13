New Sony noise-cancelling headphones now half price – thank you, Prime Day

Noise-cancelling headphones don't have to cost the earth – especially around the Amazon Prime Day deals period.

Take this fantastic deal, for example: the 2020-released Sony WH-CH710Ns are now just $88 at Amazon, down from their typical $200 RRP. That's a 55 per cent discount, even by Prime Day standards.

Meanwhile, the bassy-inclined WH-XB900N noise-cancellers are now just $123 thanks to a 50 per cent discount, too.

"Sony" and "half price" don't often appear in the same sentence, so, while there are plenty of Prime Day headphones deals out there, we feel especially compelled to shout about these two.

They're both Amazon's 'Deals of the Day', too, so those after affordable noise-cancelling wireless over-ear headphones are unlikely to find much better than this in the Prime Day sale.

We haven't reviewed the WH-CH710Ns, but we have reviewed their predecessors, the very similar Sony WH-CH700Ns. And we liked them very much, awarding them four out of five stars.

They are lower-end than Sony's top-of-the-range WH-1000XM4s, but they still put in a detailed, musical performance. And the 710Ns promise to be an upgrade on the 700Ns.

They boast Sony's new noise-cancelling technology that automatically adjusts itself based on how noisy your surroundings are, and battery life is a very impressive 35 hours, an hour of which can be replenished with a 10-minute charge.

If you have a proclivity for bass, the WH-XB900Ns could be the noise-cancellers for you. They're new additions to the brand’s Extra Bass range, so we’d hope for impressive bass performance (and would reasonably expect bass-heavy tuning). They sport a 30-hour battery life and are also compatible with quick charge to provide an hour of playback from a 10-minute charge.

