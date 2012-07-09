New from NAD are two high-end products targeted at the home cinema and custom install markets, the £3000 T787 (above) and £2495 T777 (below).

Both models are seven-channel amplifiers, the T787 rated at 120W per channel and the T777 at 80W. The more powerful version has one power transformer dedicated solely to the front left and right channels, with a second transformer supplying the current required for the rest of the channels. The T777 has a single transformer.

Each unit provides Dolby TrueHD/DTS-HD Master Audio decoding, as well as analogue-to-HDMI video conversion and switching (1080p and 3D compatible), six HDMI inputs, two HDMI outputs and Audio Return Channel support.

You can drive a stereo second zone off the T777 and T787, and an iPod/iPhone can be connected via the optional IPD 2 dock.

There's Audyssey MultEQ XT room correction for easy speaker set-up, and NAD's Modular Design Construction (MDC) enables both units to be upgraded.

