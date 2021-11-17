Monster saving on a Samsung 75-inch 4K flatscreen thanks to this Black Friday TV deal

If you're waiting for the top Black Friday savings on big-screen TVs to land, we have excellent news: Black Friday TV deals are gaining momentum across all the major online sellers and right now, you can get the Samsung 75-inch 7 series LED 4K TV from Best Buy for just $849 – ie. a massive $250 off a TV that boasts UHD picture quality plus all the smarts you need to stream your favorite movies and shows.

All in all, it is one of the best Black Friday home cinema and AV deals we've seen so far.

Samsung 75" 4K TV $1,099 Samsung 75" 4K TV $1,099 $849 (save $250) at Best Buy

This Samsung 7 series LED 4K TV boasts crisp UHD resolution on a huge 75-inch screen size. You get a voice-activated remote, game enhancer mode for lag-free gaming, nice thin bezels, the Crystal Processor to upscale content to 4K and now, 23% off!

Yes, it's still nine days until Black Friday proper, but with deals like these, why wait?

This Samsung TV ticks virtually all boxes for a big-screen TV: crisp 2160p resolution powered by Samsung's Crystal Processor (which can upscale existing content to 4K resolution), plus HDR support. And thanks to Samsung's Tizen operating system, this smart TV supports Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, Sling TV, YouTube and more. And if someone in your household is an avid gamer, they'll appreciate the Series 7's Game Enhancer mode, which automatically adjusts the TV's settings to help the action run smoothly.

Other highlights include a universal guide that uses AI to recommend live TV and streaming, thin bezels and your choice of Ethernet or wi-fi connectivity. And with Dolby Digital Plus support and 20W speakers, the sound should be as big as the visuals – although with a TV of this size, we'd recommend a suitable Black Friday soundbar deal, or even a dedicated home cinema surround system.

The voice-activated remote is another win, and this Samsung (model number UN75TU7000FXZA) TV supports both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The only potential drawback here? There are just two HDMI ports – but if that doesn't bother you, there's a whole lot of TV here for little money.

We'll be all over the Black Friday deals like a cheap suit in the days leading up to the main event, so stay tuned for more savings. Want something a bit smaller? Walmart's early Black Friday sale went big with TCL 55-inch 4K Roku TV for just $228, which could be the deal for you, or check out the best Black Friday OLED TV deal for LG, Sony, Vizio, 48, 55, 65, 77-inch TVs.

Want to snap up the What Hi-Fi? 8K 75-inch TV Award-winner and hang the cost? It's the Samsung QE75QN900A. You're very welcome.

