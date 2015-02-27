McIntosh Laboratory's UK distributor Jordan Acoustics is giving away a pair of MHP1000 headphones with every McIntosh pre/power purchased through its UK dealer network in March.

The luxury headphones - McIntosh's first - were launched in 2014 and are designed to deliver "the same superior sound characteristics as McIntosh loudspeakers".

They are a closed-back, circumaural design and feature soft "luxury" leather on the earpads and headband. Two detachable cables are included: a 1 metre lead with a 3.5mm stereo connector, and a 3 metre cable with a 6.3mm jack.

Participating dealers include Jordan Acoustics in Dorset and Fife, Blues Audio in Cumbria, plus Cornflake and Robert Taussig in London.

To qualify for the offer you will need to buy a McIntosh power amp (prices range from £4995 up to £39,995) and a matching preamp (from £5795 to £11,995).