We first saw the MB100 Media Bridge at CES in Las Vegas, and now the hard drive-based media streamer is set to hit the market, serving as a digital media 'hub' with access to online services.

The high-speed network port on the MB100 provides direct access to streaming services such as Spotify, Pandora, SiriusXM and TuneIn – although subscriptions might be required. It's expected that more services will follow too.

Meanwhile, the unit also features four USB inputs and an eSata port that allows you connect external storage devices. In terms of outputs, two analogue and two digital apiece will ensure the unit can integrate with an existing system.

Additionally, the MB100 can be hooked up via USB to other McIntosh USB-enabled products. And users can also create two "independent audio zones" when using the USB connection alongside the digital or analogue outputs.

McIntosh says the streamer will sync content stored on networked computers without being asked to, and when connected to a monitor can be used for slideshow playback of photos. You'll also be able to back up content to Amazon Cloud Drive or Apple iCloud.

Under the cover, McIntosh has used the same eight-channel 32-bit/192kHz DAC as its D100 digital pre-amp. The OS and music player are located on a solid-state hard drive, which aims to ensure fast response, quiet operation and long life.

To control the MB100, you'll be able to use an iOS or Android app; a web browser or a remote control with a TV interface. It is also compatible with "many" home automation systems for ease of integration with existing set-ups.

