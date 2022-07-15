You can get "like new" AirPods 3 at Walmart for just $105 (saving $74)

Apple deals don't come along too often, but here's a great one on the AirPods 3. Apple's latest true wireless earbuds are available refurbed for just $105 (opens in new tab). That's a saving of $74 on the MSRP.

Apple AirPods 3 deal

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods 3 (refurbed) $179 $105 at Walmart Amazon (save $74) (opens in new tab)

Apple's latest AirPods edge one step closer to the AirPods Pro. How? With shorter stems and the inclusion of spatial audio. Honestly, any discount on these excellent earbuds is more than welcome.

Re-what? you may ask. Refurbed means they're previously owned, but have been sent back to Apple to be polished up both inside and out. So they should work like new – that's why the discount isn't as noticeable as on a secondhand pair, but then neither is the wear and tear.

The AirPods 3 bring Apple's wireless earbuds a step closer to the AirPods Pro. That's thanks to redesigned, shorter stems and support for spatial audio. This uses dynamic head tracking to place the sound in relation to your head – turn to the left, and the audio will adjust, so it sounds like the dialogue you're listening to is coming from the direction of the TV screen, even though you're wearing headphones. Clever, right?

The sound has also been given a polish. It now has slightly more weight, with a bolder bass and smoothed out top end sandwiching a lush midrange. That bottom end is more shapely and precise too, giving basslines a sharper kick and helping to will them along. So, improved sound, innovative Apple-centric features, and a Pro-inspired redesign. And all at a modest but welcome discount.

