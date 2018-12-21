LG unveils HU85L ultra short throw 4K laser projector

The beauty of an ultra short throw projector is that you can serve up a huge image but there's no need to rearrange your living room furniture.

And ahead of CES 2019 LG, has taken the wraps of a second-gen 4K laser model.

The HU85L can produce a 90in image when it's sat just over 2in from a wall and you can supersize this to 120in if you move it just five inches further away. That's a big picture that even the very latest OLED and LCD screens can't match.

Its feature list includes 12-point keystone adjustment which LG claims eliminates the possibility of any image distortion. There are also built-in streaming options from services such as YouTube, plus USB, HDMI and ethernet connections.

This particular model is also smarter than your average projector because it uses LG's ThinQ artificial intelligence. This means you can fire out voice commands into its backlit Magic Remote and get the projector to do your bidding e.g turn on or off and search for on-demand content or your favourite actors on compatible services.

There's no word on pricing or availability, but we hope find out more information and see it in action on the show floor at CES 2019.

Don't forget the Consumer Electronics Show runs from the 8th to the 11th January and you'll be able to keep track of all the big news and product launches here on What Hi-Fi?.

