LG Éclair is a pastry-sized soundbar that supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X

Meet the new LG QP5 Éclair, a super-small 3.1.2 channel soundbar complete with upfiring drivers that's set to arrive on our shelves in late June. It measures a mere 11.7-in (30cm) long, is two inches high, and comes in a fetching Sonos-esque white jacket with rounded edges.

Although ultra compact soundbars have been gaining in popularity and prevalence for a little while (think Roku Streambar, JBL Bar Studio and Sky Soundbox) none of these has managed to support both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X by way of a set of upfiring speakers – until CES 2021 and until now.

Under the hood, the 320W Éclair boasts five drivers: a centre channel, left and right channels (positioned at 45-degree angles to widen the soundstage), and crucially, two upfiring drivers for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X height effects.

In addition to this little soundbar unit, the QP5 Éclair also comes with a wireless “small space-friendly” subwoofer featuring bi-directional drivers. The whole package is designed to deliver solid rather than “teeth-rattling” bass, according to LG, making it a viable option for smaller rooms.

(Image credit: LG )

Of course, the Éclair isn’t the only soundbar LG will release in 2021. The South Korean tech giant has announced a full suite of eight soundbars to go with its new OLED Evo and QNED TVs for 2021 – and with a 42-inch OLED made by LG Display now in the pipeline, a soundbar with a similar form factor makes perfect sense. Also on the menu from LG are premium 7.1.4, 5.1.2, and 3.1.2 'bars, each of which boasts support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio along with LG’s Meridian sound technology.

Models at this end of the spectrum (such as the SP11R, SP9 and SP8) also boast compatibility with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Chromecast built-in and Apple AirPlay 2.

But it isn't all flagship models. LG's new entry-level TV speakers are typified by a more compact, all-in-one design that includes HDMI connectivity plus a softer, more home-decor friendly appearance. The SP2, for example, is billed as a 2.1-channel, 100W lifestyle soundbar with onboard subwoofers. It offers HDMI connectivity as well as Bluetooth, and comes in a choice of charcoal or grey.

One step up, the 5.1-channel SP7 model maintains the all-in-one design but adds tuning by Meridian Audio, DTS Virtual:X and more oomph (440W).

Here's the full 2021 lineup from LG:

LG SP11R – 7.1.4 channel, 770W, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Meridian tuning

LG SP9 – 5.1.2 channel, 520W, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, Meridian tuning

LG SP8 – 3.1.2 channel, 440W, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, Meridian tuning

LG SPD7 – Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, 3.1.2 channel, 380W

LG SP7 – 5.1 channel, 440W, Meridian tuning

LG QP5 Éclair – 3.1.2 channel, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X

LG SN4 – 2.1 channel, 300W

LG SP2 – 2.1 channel, 200W, HDMI and Bluetooth

LG says most of the new models, aside from the cutesy QP5 Éclair, will be available by March or April 2021. Pricing has yet to be announced – but we'll let you know as soon as.

MORE:

Read our pick of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars 2021

Considering one? Read Should you buy an LG soundbar?

See all our LG reviews