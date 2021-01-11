LG Display announces its smallest OLED TV panel to date

Looking to buy a small OLED TV in 2021? You might be in luck – LG Display has shared some key specs on the displays it’ll be offering to TV manufacturers in 2021 and the lineup includes a 42-inch panel, its smallest TV-sized OLED screen yet.

Want something bigger? The huge South Korean firm is also shipping a new 83-inch panel size, and it's one that'll take a starring role in the new Sony 2021 TV line-up – particularly the Bravia XR TV range, unveiled just a few days ago.

As noted by The Verge, that means your OLED TV options this year total seven screen sizes: 42, 48, 55, 65, 77, 83, and 88 inches. And that's not all – LG Display has said it is also freighting a “next-generation” 77-inch panel that’s a claimed 20 per cent more efficient and capable of going brighter than ever before.

While LG Display might have the capability to build a 42in panel, we haven't seen any confirmation of a 42in OLED TV from any of the big TV manufacturers. LG has just unveiled its new 2021 OLED TVs but the smallest model is 48in.

Whether we'll see anything smaller unveiled at CES 2021, the world's biggest consumer electronics show, remains to be seen. We'll keep you updated on all the big innovations and announcements as and when they happen.

