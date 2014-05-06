LG has announced that 70 per cent of its new 2014 TVs will feature the company's brand new webOS smart platform. webOS was acquired from Hewlett Packard in March 2013 together with many of the developers and engineers who were working on the operating system for HP computers.
The TV version of webOS has been designed from the ground up, which LG claims has allowed it to improve the user experience, with enhanced multitasking and greater engagement with the viewer.
We'll be bringing you our initial impressions on LG's new platform very soon, but in the meantime, you can find here a list of all LG's 2014 webOS TVs, plus pricing.
UB980V Series
84in £13,000
79in £8000
65in £4000
Features include:
Ultra HD (inc 4K HEVC decoder)
webOS
Harman Kardon speaker
5.2Ch 120W speaker system (84in)
5.2Ch 90W speaker system (79in)
4.2Ch 70W speaker system (65in)
Integrated Skype camera
Magic Remote
IPS panel
HDMI 2.0 x1
HDMI 1.4 x3
UB850V Series
55in £2000
49in £1500
Features include:
Ultra HD (inc 4K HEVC decoder)
webOS
2.0Ch speaker system
Integrated Skype camera
Magic Remote
IPS panel
HDMI 2.0 x1
HDMI 1.4 x3
JL9000 Series
60in £2200
55in £1700
49in £1400
Features include:
webOS
Cinema 3D
Cinema Screen Design
2.2Ch Speaker System
Magic Remote
Freeview HD
IPS panel
Built-in wi-fi
LB730V Series
65in £2500
60in £1800
55in £1350
47in £1050
42in £900
Features include:
webOS
Cinema 3D
Cinema Screen Design
2.1Ch speaker system
Magic remote
Freeview HD
IPS Panel
Built-in wi-fi
LB700V Series
55in £1300
47in £1000
42in £850
webOS
Cinema 3D
Cinema Screen Design
2.1Ch speaker system
Magic remote
Freeview HD
IPS Panel
Built-in wi-fi
LB650V Series
70in £TBC
60in £TBC
55in £1150
50in £1000
47in £850
42in £700
32in £550
Features include:
webOS
Cinema 3D
2.0Ch speaker system
Magic remote
Freeview HD
IPS Panel
Built-in wi-fi
HDMI x3
USB x3
LB630V Series
55in £1100
47in £800
42in £650
Features include:
webOS
2.0Ch speaker system
Freeview HD
IPS Panel
Built-in wi-fi
MORE: Best TVs to buy 2014
by Andy Madden
Follow whathifi.com on Twitter