2010 is shaping up to be the year that IPTV (internet protocol television) really comes of age, driven in large part by the massive success and popularity of the BBC iPlayer.

LG's updated NetCast service will bring substantially more web content into viewers' homes: previously it offered just YouTube, Accuweather and Picasa.

"People want to be entertained and the traditional role of TV is changing," says Stephen Gater, head of marketing home entertainment, LG UK.

"We're committed to offering our customers a fully connected home and these new applications will further enhance our current offerings."

The new online apps will be available to current owners of LG NetCast TVs. By connecting their NetCast television to a broadband connection (either via Ethernet or an LG wireless dongle) and pressing the NetCast button on the remote, an automatic update will take place.

A minimum 2MB broadband speed is recommended for viewing web-based programmes. The new NetCast services will be made available on the following LG NetCast models:

LCD/LED

LX9900 (47, 55in)

LE8900 (42, 47, 55in)

LE7900 (32, 37, 42, 47, 55in)

LE5900 (32, 37, 42, 47, 55in)

LE4900 (32, 37, 42in)

LD790 (32, 42, 47in)

LD690 (32, 37, 42, 47, 55in)

LD490 (32, 37, 42in)

Plasma (to be updated by December 1st 2010)

PX990 (50, 60in)

PX790 (50, 60in)

PX590 (50, 60in)

