Google TV is set to receive a huge update that should significantly improve day to day performance on Google, Sony, TCL and Philips devices – but there is a substantial catch to be aware of.

The company announced that it will introduce 64-bit application support in an upcoming update to the operating system, transitioning from the current 32-bit apps that are available on Google TV devices today.

This upgrade is set to introduce a swathe of performance improvements to the platform, with Google TV Product Manager, Fahad Durrani, announcing “improved performance, shorter start times, and new viewing experiences on upcoming 64-bit Google TV and Android TV devices.”

While the focus here is clearly on current and future devices, Google assures us that there will be no changes to older devices, which are limited to 32-bit applications. Durrani adds that Google will not be making “any changes to 32-bit support, and Google Play will continue to deliver apps to 32-bit devices".

Speaking of future devices, we already have a theory or two as to what Google could be hinting towards here. A more responsive Google TV Streamer could be on the horizon, which is good news considering we had this to say about the current version's performance in our full review:

"Clicking through menus too quickly can cause the Streamer to stick, requiring it to take a moment to compose itself and move on; if we were pushing the hardware to the limit with a graphically intensive game, we’d understand – but we’re just browsing the home menu."

The transition to 64-bit applications, it is claimed, will allow apps to use more of the system's RAM too, bringing improvements to 4K and 8K performance. It should also enhance the Gemini AI features found on Google TV, according to FlatpanelsHD.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's worth noting that the Apple TV 4K, which happens to be the best streaming device on the market, already uses 64-bit applications; in fact, it completed the switchover back in 2019, so Google is playing catch-up here.

We promised a catch, however – so here goes. Google TV fans who are eager for a snappier UI are in for a long wait: the update isn't scheduled to hit Android-powered AV devices until August 2026; that's 12 whole months away.

The wait should be worth it, however, as we could see snappier Sony OLEDs and speedier TCL Mini LED TVs launching next year, and maybe even that new Google streamer that we're already anticipating.

MORE:

Read our full Google TV Streamer review

Check out our picks for the best streaming devices

And the best TVs in 2025