Klipsch says its new entry-level model "will bring our signature sonic performance to an entirely new audience".

Initially available in graphite grey, red, pink and green finishes will follow shortly. A 3.5mm headphone jack is fitted as standard, and you also get three pairs of different-sized oval ear tips and a carrying case. A two-year warranty comes as standard.

You can buy the S3s at selected retailers or online from the Klipsch website.

