Killer Black Friday headphones deal drops Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones to $119

Amazon has once again cut the price of the Beats by Dre Solo 3 headphones, but this time it's by quite a lot! Normally $200, they're now down to $119 in black or pink colourways.

Amazon Black Friday deals can go fast at the best of times, but these headphones are hugely popular thanks to their impressive wireless tech, excellent 40-hour battery life and, of course, the Beats name.

No doubt this 40% saving will be gone soon, so snap up a pair while you can.

Beats Solo 3 Wireless $200 $119 at Amazon (save $81)

Not the most subtle headphones out there, but with impressive wireless technology, a stylish design and this £55-off saving, those shortcomings can be quickly overlooked. Amazon is offering the deal on all nine colourways, so the choice is yours.View Deal

We didn't find the Solo 3 Wireless the most competitive wireless headphones on the market at their original RRP of $200, but this hefty $80 discount certainly helps their performance-per-pound case. And if you like your music bold and upfront with good levels of energy, you might find these perfectly fitting companions.

They have an excellent feature list, too, which includes a massive 40-hour battery life. There are extra benefits for iOS users too as there’s a seamless link with your iPhone; turn the headphones on and your iPhone will ask if you want to connect.

Given their attractive price and comfy fit, they should certainly make the shortlist of the fashion-conscious iPhone owner.

MORE:

The best Black Friday headphones deals on one handy page

Our pick of the best Beats wireless headphones for all budgets

Want wireless buds? Here are today's best AirPods deals