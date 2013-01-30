Trending

KEF to provide speakers for Princess Yachts

Luxury yachts over 60ft will be fitted with KEF custom install speakers

Princess V72

KEF has been appointed custom speaker supplier to Princess Yachts, maker of luxury boats.

With their custom-built interiors, the yachts will feature KEF Ci160TR custom installation speakers, which – with a depth of just 3cm – fit neatly into the narrow bulkhead spaces.

The KEF speakers will be installed in Princess yachts of 60ft in length and above (such as the V72 pictured above). They have a 4.5in mid/bass driver and a 1in tweeter incorporating KEF's patented Tangerine Wave guide – designed to create extra-wide sound dispersion.

They use an ultra-thin bezel, magnetic and moisture-resistant grilles and wider mounting legs for increased force distribution when fitted.

