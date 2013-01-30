KEF has been appointed custom speaker supplier to Princess Yachts, maker of luxury boats.

With their custom-built interiors, the yachts will feature KEF Ci160TR custom installation speakers, which – with a depth of just 3cm – fit neatly into the narrow bulkhead spaces.

The KEF speakers will be installed in Princess yachts of 60ft in length and above (such as the V72 pictured above). They have a 4.5in mid/bass driver and a 1in tweeter incorporating KEF's patented Tangerine Wave guide – designed to create extra-wide sound dispersion.

They use an ultra-thin bezel, magnetic and moisture-resistant grilles and wider mounting legs for increased force distribution when fitted.

