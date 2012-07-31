KEF has raised a further £5000 for the ChildLine Rocks charity, bringing its total contribution to £10,000 for the year to date.

The latest sum came from a recent online auction in which the hi-fi company donated a pair of satin black Reference Model 205/2 speakers signed by more than 30 rock legends, including Slash, Ronnie Wood, Ian Gillian, Michael Stipe and others.

The speakers went to to the highest bidder, Mark Bennett (below left), a previous KEF Reference owner and fan of the brand. He received them from KEF's Alex Foxon.

"When I first saw KEF was auctioning these speakers, the temptation proved irresistible! To own a pair with the signatures of some of my favourite artists was even more appealing... and knowing that the money went straight to ChildLine has made winning them even better."

