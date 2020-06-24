JBL's high-end HDI Series speakers are now available

JBL's HDI speaker range is now finally available.

We first got wind of the high-end speaker range back in September at CEDIA, at which point we were expecting them to start shipping in January. We are now happy to report that the four models are available – in the US anyway, ranging from $1800 to $5000 per pair. (There's no word yet on UK availability.)

The HDI Series is headed up by the flagship HDI-3800 2.5-way floorstander ($5000), which sports three of JBL’s 8-inch patented 2410H-2 compression drivers and JBL Professional’s D2 tweeter. Then there's the smaller HDI-3600 2.5-way floorstander ($3800) with three 6.5inch versions of the compression drivers, and the HDI-1600 2-way bookshelf ($1800) with a 6.5in compression driver and the optional HDI-FS stands ($400).

The range is completed by the HDI-4500 centre channel speaker ($1750) and HDI-1200P powered subwoofer ($3000) for those wanting to build a surround sound set-up.

Each HDI model, which is available in high-gloss black, satin walnut wood veneer, and satin gray oak wood veneer, features the same Advanced Aluminum Matrix woofer cones and "cutting-edge" motor structures. According to Harman Luxury Audio's Jim Garrett, the JBL HDI range has been "designed on mathematics that no other manufacturer has graduated to and built with components that few can match". Hopefully, at some point in the future,we'll be able to find out for ourselves!

