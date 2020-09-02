JBL Live Free NC+ wireless earbuds: affordable AirPods Pro alternatives

JBL has doubled down on its true wireless in-ears range, throwing in active noise-cancelling technology while introducing new models.

The JBL Live Free NC+ headphones are the ones to look out for, and aside from noise-cancellation their other notable feature is the Dual Connect + Sync technology, which links the left and right buds independently to the user's source device the minute the charge case is opened. That should not only improve latency between the buds but it also means that one can assign different jobs to the two sides. So, you can take calls on the left ear, say, while still listening to music on other ear.

(Image credit: JBL)

The JBL live free NC+ headphones come with voice assistance built-in, an ambient mode and 21 hours of total battery life (seven hours in the buds themselves). They're available in October in a choice of black, white, blue and rose for £140.

Next up in the true wireless trio is a sports-focused set of buds for the Reflect true wireless series, the JBL Reflect Mini. Again, there's now ANC and 21 hours of battery life to add to the features list and an adjustable in-ear fin to ensure a tight fit, no matter how vigorous your exercise of choice.

They're IPX7-certified for water- and sweat-resistance and, as with the Live Free headphones, you can assign the left and right ears independently to calls and music. The Reflect Minis are will also be released in October in black, white and blue, priced £130.

(Image credit: JBL)

Last of the three additions are the JBL TUNE 225TWS true wireless headphones, the successors to the TUNE 220TWS. There's no noise-cancelling this time but both battery life and audio performance have been given a bunk up thanks to a charge case (which gets users up to 25 hours) and a bigger (12mm) driver.

There are six colours to choose from: black, white, pink, blue, grey, rose gold. These affordable headphones will arrive in September for £90.

