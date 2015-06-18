The JBL Xtreme has four active transducers and two bass radiators, which JBL says produce a “powerful, stereo sound.”

It can be connected to multiple JBL Connect-enabled speakers, or even up to three smartphones at once.

It comes with a rugged, splashproof body, allowing it to be used safely outdoors, and a 10,000mAh rechargeable battery, which can last up to 15 hours. Its USB outputs can charge mobile devices as well.

“JBL Xtreme is the most powerful speaker in its class today,” said Michael Mauser, president, Lifestyle Division, HARMAN. “It has it all - wireless Bluetooth streaming, an unbelievably long battery life, JBL Connect and more. The earth-shaking, powerful sound is incredible and will go wherever you do.”

The JBL Xtreme is available from July for £250.

