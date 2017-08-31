JBL Link is a three-strong range of smart speakers: Link 10, Link 20 and Link 300.

Thanks to Google Assistant voice control and Chromecast built-in, all three speakers promise an absolutely painless user experience - and, according to JBL, class-leading sound quality too.

Link 10 is a 2 x 8-watt design, capable of dealing with 24bit/96kHz hi-res audio files and streaming via Bluetooth. It's IPX7 waterproof, good for 5 hours of playback from a single charge and is set to cost £150.

Link 20 will sell for £180. It's a 2 x 10-watt speaker, with the same streaming capability and waterproof skills as Link 10 but double the battery life.

The mains-powered Link 300 tops the range, both with its 50 watts of power and its £250 price-tag.

All three speakers are due on sale in late 2017.

