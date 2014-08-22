Samsung will officially launch the update at IFA 2014, Europe's biggest tech show, which gets underway on 5th September. We're pretty confident there will be plenty of other Samsung news, too, though the main product news will no doubt be kept a little more under wraps.

The new Samsung Smart TV content being released includes:

· Skype – one of the first apps featured in the Smart TV app market, this updated version will now bring group video and full HD video calls to the Samsung Smart TV 2014 models with built-in cameras

· Need for Speed Most Wanted – published by EA, Samsung claims this is one of the most popular racing games on the market

· Real Football 2014 – a football simulation game from Gameloft

· Golf Star – a virtual reality golf experience from Com2us

All new games will be available to download from Samsung’s Smart TV hub on the dedicated Games Panel. The hub can be controlled by multiple devices, including the Samsung Smart Control, a dedicated Samsung Gamepad, along with other Samsung Galaxy devices such as tablets and phones.

On the subject of phones and tablets, Samsung is widely expected to reveal the Samsung Galaxy Note 4 at IFA, and the company has already sent out invites to its Unpacked event.

We'll be on the ground from Wednesday 3rd September bringing you all the news and latest products. Check out our IFA preview for predictions on what we expect to see.