If you buy a Sony 4K TV over this winter, you could well walk out of the shop with a hard drive full of 4K content. Available with select 4K TV models, Sony will bundle a 500GB USB hard drive with a choice of 10 movies, all in glorious 4K. But there is a small catch. You can only unlock five of them. You can preview each film to inspect the picture quality, but once it's unlocked, there's no going back.

The titles are Battle: Los Angeles, Captain Philips, Ghostbusters, Moneyball, Premium Rush, Salt, The Amazing Spider-Man, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Patriot and Total Recall.

We're still waiting to find out the audio format used on the 4K movie files, but Sony has confirmed that the hard drive won't work with other brands of Ultra HD TV, and nor are there any plans to open up the offer to current Sony 4K TV owners.

Sony also used IFA as a platform to announce pricing for the new S90 range of curved Ultra HD 4K TVs. The KD-65S9005B will cost £3900 with the KD-75S9005B set coming in at £7300.

