Trending

IFA 2011: Sony's £80 BDP-S185 Blu-ray player breaks cover

By News 

Budget Blu-ray player includes Bravia Internet Video and Sony Entertainment Network for streaming music and movies

Sony's IFA press conference may have focused on its new Tablet range (more of that later), but this budget £80 BDP-S185 Blu-ray player has also caused a stir - it's been officially launched after quietly hitting shops at the weekend (as revealed in our Forum thread here).

Bringing Blu-ray playback down to a highly affordable level, the new player also incorporates Bravia Internet Video for streaming the likes of BBC iPlayer, LoveFilm and Demand 5.

In addition, it's compatible with the newly-named Sony Entertainment Network (bye bye Qriocity) and has a USB port for connecting an external hard disk drive.

Sony claims the BDP-S185 uses 47% less power than its predecessor, the BDP-S370, and is wrapped in casework a third narrower.

It will upscale DVDs to 'near HD quality', has a single HDMI output, handles Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio and has BD-Live for extra disc features.

UPDATE - Sony BDP-S185 REVIEW NOW ONLINE HERE

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook