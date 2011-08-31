First shown at CES 2011 back in January, this is the finished production version of Sony's head-mounted 3D visor.

Boasting a 1280 x 720 resolution 0.7in OLED panel for each eye, the headset is able to offer a 3D experience similar to viewing a gargantuan 750in screen from a distance of 20 metres we're told.

The set-up should reduce the eyestrain associated with current active-shutter glasses and the built-in 5.1 surround sound should happily ensure your isolation from the real world.

The included processing unit also accepts connections from Blu-ray players, PS3s and other input devices, ensuring that lack of content will never be a problem.

The only downside is the wallet-busting US $800 asking price, not to mention the fact that you can’t help but looking ridiculous while wearing one (as our model demonstrates below – thanks Paddy!). UK release dates and pricing details to be confirmed.

