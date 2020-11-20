Hot Black Friday deal! Bose 700 headphones drop to $299 at Amazon

Looking for a deal on a new pair of wireless headphones? How about a huge $80 saving on a pair of Bose 700 cans? We praised Bose's range-topping headphones for their "crystal-clear sound" and "next-gen noise-cancellation". And that was based on the MSRP of $379. Now, you can pick up a pair in Arctic White for just $299 in the Amazon Black Friday sale. That's one of the biggest Bose savings we've seen all year.

Bose 700 headphones (Arctic White) $379 $299 at Amazon

It isn't often we see deals on the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, but you can pick up a pair for $80 less than MSRP in the Amazon Black Friday sale. These headphones are hugely popular, so best snap them up at this price while you can.View Deal

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 scored an impressive four out of five stars in our review thanks to their superb noise-cancelling skills, combined with their bold, upfront sound quality and comfortable-yet-stylish design.

They're also incredibly intuitive to use: elegant touch controls let you take the helm with regards to music playback, battery check and a few other nifty features, while summoning a voice assistant is done via the push button on the right ear cup.

You get no fewer than 11 levels of noise cancellation to choose from (numbered 0-10), which allows you to precisely control how much sound you block out. Going for a run? Choose one of the lower levels so you can still hear traffic. Trying to catch forty winks in a busy household? Crank it up to 10 and you'll sleep like a baby.

The primary reason we didn't score these excellent headphones full marks was their price point. At $379, we felt other competitors – such as the Sony WH-1000XM3 – offered better value.

Now that you can bag the Bose 700 (Arctic White) for $299 at both Amazon and Best Buy, they're a brilliant buy.

Not sold on Arctic White? The 'Triple Midnight' and 'Luxe Silver' editions are also on sale. You can pick them up for just $339 in the Amazon Black Friday sale.

