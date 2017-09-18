There are an increasing number of iPod alternatives at your disposal should you prefer not to rely solely on your smartphone as a portable music solution. Most of our recent favourites do tend towards the more expensive end of the market, though, whether that be the Astell & Kern AK70 (£500) or the Cowon Plenue 2 (£1100).

Which is perhaps why the Hidizs AP200 Indiegogo campaign has been so successful. And raising over $320,000 - 2223% of the company's target - surely counts as a success.

On the surface it's a fairly simple product, certainly for those of us familiar with hi-res music players. But it aims to include a raft of features without breaking the bank.

Starting from $239, the Hidizs AP200 will come with Android 5.1, support for 32-bit/384kHz, DLNA, aptX Bluetooth, WiFi and three internal storage options (32/64/128GB). 32GB costs $239, the 64GB model is $309, and it's $349 for the 128GB version. And as with all crowdfunding campaigns, there are various ways to support the project and secure a player.

Inside are two ESS ES9118C DAC chips, one for each channel - both have custom-made 24K gold-plated shielding, which Hidizs promises will help improve the all-important sound quality. The player is hi-res audio certified and supports formats including FLAC, Apple Lossless, DSD, PCM and WAV.

Alongside the Android OS (complete with Cortex A9 1.4 GHz processor), the player has a Pure Music mode, allowing you to turn off all other apps for "smoother operation and purer sound". There's also a 3.5in touch-screen and the promise of a 10-hour battery life.

The player also has what looks like a natty design, thanks in part to a precision-milled, one-piece stainless steel and aluminum alloy body - which Hidizs proudly states takes two hours to cut into shape.

It certainly sounds like a promising product and, with the project having comfortably reached its target, we look forward to hearing about the finished article. In the meantime, you can find out more on the Hidizs campaign page.

