As we all know, with Mogwai comes much responsibility. Don't get them wet, don't expose them to bright light, and never feed them after midnight.

Yet the vinyl release of Mondo’s new Gremlins soundtrack encourages you to do just the opposite.

Reported by Entertainment Weekly, the artwork, by Phantom City Creative, has an untraviolet-sensitive gatefold jacket which reveals secret messages, and the disc sleeves show additional artwork when dampened.

There's no word yet, though, on what happens when you try to feed it after midnight.

The two-LP reissue goes on sale on the 30th November at MondoTees.com.

