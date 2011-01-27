SongBook allows Linn DS owners to control their network music players from an iPhone, iPad or iPod with iOS v3.1.3 or later. It fully supports source switching, volume control, playlist management and internet radio.

"We'd like to encourage people that have not tried SongBook to see how it has progressed," says developer Bookshelf Apps. " So now's your chance to update or try SongBook for not much money."

The app is compatible with Linn Klimax DS, Akurate DS, Majik DS and Sneaky Music DS products. Full details here.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook