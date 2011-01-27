Trending

Get SongBook control app for Linn DS systems at just £5.99 in one day sale

By News 

SongBook DS iPad/iPhone control app on special offer this Saturday only

Linn Majik DS-I

SongBook allows Linn DS owners to control their network music players from an iPhone, iPad or iPod with iOS v3.1.3 or later. It fully supports source switching, volume control, playlist management and internet radio.

"We'd like to encourage people that have not tried SongBook to see how it has progressed," says developer Bookshelf Apps. " So now's your chance to update or try SongBook for not much money."

The app is compatible with Linn Klimax DS, Akurate DS, Majik DS and Sneaky Music DS products. Full details here.

