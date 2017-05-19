It's not often we hear of a new manufacturer launching in the market, but Fyne Audio is no ordinary brand. Despite being completely new from the outside, the company has plenty of pedigree and experience within. It's the brainchild of a group of ex-Tannoy employees who aim to hit the loudspeaker market at a range of different price points.

The company has three key ranges at launch. The F300 is an entry-level line-up which features six different models including standmounter, floorstander, centre-channel and dipole models. Each speaker uses a 25mm polyester soft dome tweeter and either 4in, 5in or 6in multifibre paper cones depending on the speaker. Pricing starts at £200 for a pair of F300s and ends with the £600 F303s.

The F500 range moves up a level, starting with the F500 (£600), a standmounter complete with 6in Unisource coaxial driver. Next comes the F501 floorstander (£1200), which boasts a similar driver set-up but in a bigger body.

The F502 uses a larger 8in driver, with the price rising to £1500. Again, a centre channel (the FSC, £400) and surround dipoles (FSDP, £400) will be available should you want to complete a surround package.

Finally, we arrive at Fyne Audio's flagship range: F1. This consists of three floorstanding models: the £12,000 F1-8, the £18,000 F1-10, and the £24,000 F1-12. Each range refers to the different size of the coaxial driver used. The first speakers should start to go on sale at the end of the year - we're really excited to see what Fyne Audio can bring to the table.

