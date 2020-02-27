Freeview Play is coming to Android TV devices

Not content with having seven million monthly users in the UK, Freeview Play is spreading its wings further to Android TV, gifting devices using the Google OS platform its comprehensive (and free) live and catch-up TV offering.

Thanks to a partnership between Freeview and Google, Android TV devices will have access to over 85 live Freeview channels (including 15 in HD) as well as 20,000 hours of on-demand content from BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, My 5, UKTV Play, CBS Catchup Channels UK and Horror Bites.

Android TV hardware includes Sony, Philips and TCL smart TVs, JBL’s Link Bar smart soundbar and Nvidia’s Shield video streamer.

While Freeview Play has been available on the likes of Sony and Philips TVs for some time, this marks the first time the service will be fully integrated into their Android TV smart OS.

