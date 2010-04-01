Sky promises new venues will be added daily and further venues are expected to sign-up before the end of the season.



Following this Saturday's game, Sky will show at least a further five Premier League games in 3D before the end of the current season as well as the Coca-Cola Football League Play-Off Finals at the end of May.



Sky says its installers have kitted out 'the vast majority' of the pubs with 3D TVs and 3D glasses in time for the match, so people are advised to check with the pub before the game.

