Record label EMI Music has terminated its contract with controversial streaming website Grooveshark, reports the BBC.

Last year Universal Music sued Grooveshark for copyright infringment and three months ago EMI took legal action for non-payment of royalties.

Three other major record labels – Sony, Universal and Warner – are also taking the US-based site to court.

The site, which is owned by Escape Media Group, was accused by EMI in January of not paying "a single royalty payment" or providing "a single accounting statement". Grooveshark denies this.

EMI's withdrawal means Grooveshark currently has no major music labels on board.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook