Dynaudio Heritage Special are limited-edition, modern-retro standmounters

Dynaudio has been working on a project that it is now ready to share with the world. Say hello to the Heritage Special, limited-edition standmounters that have been created as an homage to every Dynaudio speaker before it.

To that end, they draw heavily on previous Dynaudio designs: they marry the Danish brand’s most advanced tweeter with an enhanced version of the mid/bass driver found in a now-discontinued speaker 15 times the price of the Special. That’s all packaged within a MDF cabinet finished in American Walnut veneer, each piece of which is meticulously matched to its companions for aesthetic consistency.

(Image credit: Dynaudio)

The Heritage Special’s Esotar3 tweeter unit is the same one found in Dynaudio’s flagship Confidence speakers, while the tweeter plate in front of it is taken from the Esotar T330D. Its 18W75 XL Heritage Special MSP mid/bass driver is based on the woofer found in the $85,000 Evidence Platinum series but has been improved in key areas – an improved voice-coil is now complemented by a redesigned magnet system and new Nomex spider suspension.

To ensure the drivers’ optimal integration, the Heritage Special’s crossover has been designed from the ground-up, implementing components from both Dynaudio Labs and German manufacturer Mundorf.

There are 2500 pairs of Heritage Special speakers available worldwide, each priced £5500 (€6000) and included with a 10-year warranty.

