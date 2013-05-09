Dynaudio has announced the new Excite Series of speakers at the High End Show in Munich, aiming to deliver high-end sound from affordable speakers.

The new range comprises the Dynaudio Excite X14 bookshelf monitor, the X34 and X38 floorstanding speakers and a centre channel, the X24, to give you the option of a Dynaudio Excite home cinema system.

Developed and built in-house by Dynaudio, the Excite speakers feature technology and expertise learned from Dynaudio's recent Xeo range of wireless speakers and the company's Professional and Automotive departments, such as the Bugatti Veyron Dynaudio system.

The Excite tweeters are made using a specially coated fabric dome which claims a "silky-smooth reproduction of higher frequencies", while the low frequency drivers use aluminum wire voice coils and MSP (Magnesium Silicate Polymer) cones – two Dynaudio specialties.

Dynaudio also claims a higher general impedance will make the Excite loudspeakers more flexible when it comes to system-matching to an amplifier. We shall see.

The speakers are finished in either satin lacquer, black or white, or high-grade real wood veneer, rosewood or walnut.

The Dynaudio Excite speaker range is due for release in Autumn 2013. UK prices are to be confirmed but we have been told the prices in euros as follows: Excite X14 €990 (likely to be around £750 in the UK, we're told), Excite X34 €2190, Excite X38 €2990 and Excite X24 €690.

