Don't miss this Black Friday headphones deal! Cheap Sonys drop to lowest-ever price

Good news for anyone who missed the amazing deal on the 2020 Sony WH-CH710N noise-cancelling headphones at the start of the month: it's back... and better!

Amazon has once again cut the price of the WH-CH710N to $88, and Best Buy has followed suit. But now Crutchfield has undercut them both by offering them for $75.24!

That's a $124 maximum saving over the $200 MSRP and the best price we've ever seen on these wireless cans.

We haven't reviewed these WH-CH710N, but we're pretty fond of their predecessors, the Sony WH-CH700N, which we awarded four out of five stars to.

They are lower-end than Sony's top-of-the-range (and pricier) WH-1000XM4 and WH-100XM3, but they still put in a detailed, musical performance. And the 710N here promise to be an upgrade on the 700N.

They boast Sony's new noise-cancelling technology that automatically adjusts itself based on how noisy your surroundings are. There's also a new Ambient Sound pass-through mode that lets in the noise of your surroundings so you can handily hear, say, traffic noise or train announcements.

Battery life is a very impressive 35 hours, an hour of which can be replenished with a 10-minute charge. There's also NFC for at-a-tap wireless pairing and a button for launching your phone's voice assistant.

At this low price, we doubt this deal will last very long. If you missed out last time, don't make the same mistake twice — bring home a pair of the serviceable Sony 710N noise-cancelling wireless headphones today.

