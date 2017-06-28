Netflix is getting a major upgrade in the sound department. The streaming service now has Dolby Atmos, Dolby's 3D surround-sound technology that debuted in cinemas.

Bong Joon Ho's Okja is the first film to feature the technology on Netflix, and is available to watch (and listen to) now.

Dolby Atmos works by expanding the audio beyond the usual 5.1 or 7.1 set-up, with additional speakers, such as ceiling-mounted ones, positioning sounds at exact points. For example, if a helicopter flies over the camera, it will sound like it's passing overhead.

Here's Bong Joon Ho's reaction after hearing the Dolby Atmos mix for Okja.

Four other Netflix films will also be available in Dolby Atmos in the coming months: BLAME! (28th July), Death Note (25th August), Bright (December) and Wheelman (tbc).

According to Netflix, "many" of these titles will also be available in 4K HDR for enhanced picture quality.

At present, the only devices compatible with Dolby Atmos on Netflix are the Xbox One and Xbox One S, though it will soon support LG's 2017 OLED TVs. Of course your TV, surround-sound system or soundbar will need to be compatible with Dolby Atmos too. You could use headphones coupled with the Dolby Atmos For Headphones feature, which is available to buy from the Dolby Access app in the Xbox Store.

Netflix says it will add more compatible devices in time. For more info, check out Netflix's Help Centre.

MORE:

The best TVs of the 21st century

Best soundbar and soundbase deals

Sky Sports set for channel revamp and new subscription options

Amazon Prime Video vs Netflix - which is better?

Best LG TVs

Baby Driver - film review