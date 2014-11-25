In fact, we found the Envaya to offer "ridiculously meaty, powerful sound" for a portable speaker when we cast our eyes (and ears) over it – and now Denon claims it has squeezed that same power into this smaller unit.

The Envaya Mini DSB-100 is expected to hit the UK shelves next month [December] with a price tag of £99. It'll come in two finishes: black with blue grille, or white with orange grille.

MORE: Denon launches new £169 Envaya wireless speaker

In much the same vein as its sibling, the Envaya Mini comes with aptX Bluetooth connectivity to let you stream CD-quality tunes. And its NFC pairing means that you can connect compatible devices with just one touch.

Under its exterior, the speaker includes dual 40mm Full Range Drivers and 40 x 83mm passive radiator. It can be placed horizontally or vertically, and is also said to be water resistant as well.

A Denon spokesperson said: "The Mini offers the same revered Denon sound quality, but now condensed into an even more compact, suave, colourful and water resistant package."

MORE: Awards 2014 – Best wireless speakers