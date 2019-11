A high quality DAC and video processor is said to owe much to the high-end Denon models, while you'll find a dedicated two-channel input alongside the 7.1-channel output and HDMI connections.

All HD audio decoding is of course supported, as is BD-Live thanks to the 1GB internal memory. Extensive file support includes DivX Plus HD, MP3 and WMA files.



The Denon DBP-2012UD is available in silver or black and is due in March for £750.

