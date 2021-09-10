Denon and Marantz introduce an 8K HDMI 2.1 upgrade

Denon and Marantz have announced a pair of new 3-port 8K HDMI switchers that will give owners of the brands' compatible AVRs the option to attach up to three 8K and 4K@120Hz sources to an existing home cinema system.

The Denon AVS-3 and Marantz VS3003 switchers have been designed to feature a compact footprint and come with detachable wall-mount brackets, as well as IR repeater capability for rack installations or discreet placement.

The switchers are compatible with HDMI CEC (Consumer Electronics Control), which means they will automatically turn on and off, and switch inputs for HDMI CEC enabled devices. There’s also a dedicated remote control included and the option to control both switchers using the connected AV receiver’s remote.

The home cinema amps compatible with the Denon AVS-3 are: Denon AVC-A110, Denon AVC-X8500HA, Denon AVC-X6700H, Denon AVC-X4700H, Denon AVC-X3700H, Denon AVR-X2700H / DAB, Denon AVR-S960H.

Those that will work with the Marantz VS3003 are: Marantz AV8805A, Marantz AV7706, Marantz SR8015, Marantz SR7015, Marantz SR6015, Marantz SR5015 / DAB, Marantz NR1711.

The new products will be of particular interest to gamers with next-generation consoles, especially after Denon and Marantz's troubles with last year's notorious HDMI 2.1 bug that caused a loss of picture when 4K@120Hz signals were sent from an Xbox Series X or Nvidia RTX30-series graphics cards.

The Denon AVS-3 and Marantz VS3003 HDMI switchers come in a brushed aluminium finish and will be available in October 2021 for £180 ($200).

