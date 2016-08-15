Trending

Dali releases details of its "truly portable" speaker to be unveiled at IFA 2016

By News 

Dali's new portable speaker, in blue, peach and dark green can support Chromecast Audio via a dongle and has Bluetooth 4.0 and NFC built-in.

Dali has revealed new information about its 'truly portable' wireless speaker, called the Katch. The speaker has two 9cm aluminium woofers and two 21mm soft-dome tweeters, one pair on its front and one on its back.

This combination of drivers is configured to play both when the device is placed in a freestanding position and when placed on a shelf, where it will reflect sound back from the wall behind it. Class D amplification provides a claimed 2x18 watts of power.

The Katch is fitted with Bluetooth aptX 4.0 and NFC wireless connectivity, as well as a stereo mini-jack input. It also supports Chromecast Audio, connected via a USB charge connector.

Power comes from a 2600 mAh internal battery - which should last for 24 hours - that can be be monitored by light indicators. According to Dali, the speaker can reach full charge within two hours.

The Katch will be available from 1st October, priced £330, but will also be showcased during IFA 2016 in Berlin.

IFA takes place in Berlin from 2nd-7th September, but What Hi-Fi? will be reporting in advance from the show from 31st August.

