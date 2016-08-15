Dali has revealed new information about its 'truly portable' wireless speaker, called the Katch. The speaker has two 9cm aluminium woofers and two 21mm soft-dome tweeters, one pair on its front and one on its back.

This combination of drivers is configured to play both when the device is placed in a freestanding position and when placed on a shelf, where it will reflect sound back from the wall behind it. Class D amplification provides a claimed 2x18 watts of power.

The Katch is fitted with Bluetooth aptX 4.0 and NFC wireless connectivity, as well as a stereo mini-jack input. It also supports Chromecast Audio, connected via a USB charge connector.

Power comes from a 2600 mAh internal battery - which should last for 24 hours - that can be be monitored by light indicators. According to Dali, the speaker can reach full charge within two hours.

The Katch will be available from 1st October, priced £330, but will also be showcased during IFA 2016 in Berlin.

IFA takes place in Berlin from 2nd-7th September, but What Hi-Fi? will be reporting in advance from the show from 31st August.

