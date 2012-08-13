Just launched in the UK is the Crystal Acoustics Ovale Bluetooth stereo speaker, designed for listening on the move.

Selling for £40, it has combined controls for volume, play/pause and track forward/back skip, operates over a range of up to 10m, and as well as playing music will also allow handsfree calling when used with a Bluetooth phone, thanks to a built-in microphone.

The twin 28mm full-range drivers are driven by a 2x1.5W amplifier, and backed up with a passive bass radiator, and the company says the Ovale's large-capacity rechargeable battery 'guarantees 8 hours of non-stop portable use' from a 2.5 hour charge.

The speaker has a 'sleek, low-weight construction and soft rubber finish' to make it easy to carry around – it's 22cm long, and weighs 220g – and comes complete with a USB charging lead, plus a 3.5mm stereo interconnect to fit its auxiliary input.

