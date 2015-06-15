Creative has fitted the FRee with two custom-tuned neodymium drivers, along with twin passive radiators for low frequencies. The FRee claims to deliver 360-degree sound, and has dual-orientation playback, meaning it can be placed either horizontally or vertically.

The compact cylindrical shape means it can be carried around easily, and a splash-proof casing allows it to be used near water.

Connection is primarily via Bluetooth, but there’s also a USB input for PCs and Macs, and a 3.5mm auxiliary input for analogue sources. Alternatively, users can insert a microSD card up to 32GB and the speaker will play any audio files stored on it. The FRee also features a built-in speakerphone for hands-free calls over Bluetooth.

Finally, there's a built-in rechargeable battery, which Creative claims lasts up to 10 hours.

The Creative Sound Blaster FRee Bluetooth speaker will be available in July for £80.

