The £3,495 preamp comes with five digital inputs – two coaxial, two optical and USB – and balanced and unbalanced connections for variable and fixed volume audio outputs.

With its USB input, the D150 can support up to 32-bit/384kHz signals and supports DSD64, DSD128, DXD 352.8kHz and DXD 384kHz, while the other inputs support formats up to 24-bit/192kHz.

A DIN input also lets you connect the D150 to selected McIntosh SACD, CD transports and players; a built-in headphone amp, meanwhile, is intended to complement the new MHP1000 headphones.

Under the cover, you'll find the same DAC as the D100 – launched at CES 2013 – and eight-channel 32-bit/192kHz digital-to-analogue converter used in stereo Quad Balanced mode.

The D150 has been designed to act as "the high-performance hub of an all-digital set-up" and stands just 10cm tall. It's due to go on sale here in the UK towards the end of the month [January].

