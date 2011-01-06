The speakers echo the design of Meridian's flagship DSP8000 model and are the British firm's most compact speakers to date.

Meridian Digital Signal Processing (DSP) helps deliver "powerful, room-filling sound with the performance of much larger sustems", the company claims. A Meridian SpeakerLink connection makes it easy to hook them up to the Audio Core 200.

The DSP3200 is designed to suit a wide range of room positions – on or in furniture, on floor stands or wall brackets – and comes in two finishes, gloss white or gloss black.

Meanwhile the Audio Core 200 is a powerful preamplifier that connects easily to almost any audio source, and it even includes PC audio replay via USB. There's a Meridian SpeakerLink input for single-wire connection to a Meridian Sooloos DigitalMedia System.

It's also compatible with Meridian's i80 iPod dock for charging, control and playback of your portable device. And the Audio Core 200's intelligent front panel controls feature smart buttons and an auto-dimming OLED display.

The Meridian DSP3200 costs £3750, the Audio Core 200 £1500, and both are available in the UK now.

