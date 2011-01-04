Every year in early January, the global consumer electronics industry gathers in Las Vegas for CES, the world's biggest consumer electronics trade event.
It's the launchpad for most companies' new product ranges for the coming year, and a showcase for emerging technologies, from computers and home automation to hi-fi and all forms of home entertainment.
CES 2011 runs from January 6-9, and as the official international media partner for the show, we'll be there in force. The whathifi.com editorial team will bring you daily news, videos and blogs live from the show, keeping you informed with up-to-the-minute updates of all the new tech heading our way in 2011.
So whether your interest is in high-resolution audio/video streaming, 3D and web TV, gaming, Blu-ray, the latest hi-fi and AV kit or portable media devices, we'll report on everything you need to know.
One of the highlights of the show is its showcase of cutting-edge new tech, highlighted in the Innovations Design and Engineering Awards.
Since 1976, the Awards have given consumer manufacturers and developers an opportunity to have their newest products judged by a panel of experts, including independent industrial designers and engineers.
Products chosen as the most impressive in each category are selected as honorees and can be seen at CES in the Innovations Design and Engineering Awards Showcase.
As a taste of what's in store for 2011, here are the Top 10 'Best of Innovations' Awards chosen so far:
Category: Audio components
Classe Audio CA-M600 power amplifier
Category: Computer hardware
Digital Storm BlackiOPS 3D HD multi-gaming system
Category: Electronic gaming hardware
Microsoft Kinect for Xbox 360
Category: Online audio/video content
Sony Google TV & Blu-ray player
Category: Headphones
Sleek Audio SA7 wireless headphones
Category: High performance audio
Magico Q5 loudspeakers
Category: Home cinema accessories
Monster MAX universal 3D glasses
Category: Wireless handsets
HTC EVO 4G Android mobile
Category: Portable multimedia accessories
Belkin Grip 360 iPad case/handstrap/stand
Category: Home cinema speakers
GoldenEar SuperCinema 3 5.1 surround sound system
More details of CES 2011 and the Innovations Showcase can be found on the official CES website.